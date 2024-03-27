Covenant Health Hiring Event

Covenant Health is looking for talented caregivers to join the organization. The hiring event will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 at the Knipling Education Conference Center on the 6th floor of the West Parking Garage near 21st St. and Louisville Ave in Lubbock.

During the event, hiring managers will be available onsite to conduct interviews and extend job offers on the spot. This provides candidates with the unique opportunity to secure a position in real-time, eliminating the prolonged waiting period often associated with the hiring process.

The following positions will be available for interested candidates:

Acute Care Registered Nurse

Associate Patient Care Technician

Cardiovascular Technologist

Certified Nurse Assistant

CT Technologist

Licensed Vocational Nurse

Medical Assistant

Telemetry Technician

Covenant Health seeks individuals who are dedicated, compassionate, and committed to providing exceptional patient care.

Candidates interested in attending the hiring event are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and any relevant certifications or licenses. For more information about the hiring event, visit our website at covenanthealth.jobs.

About Covenant Health:

As the home of compassionate care and health excellence, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a Better World. Covenant Health is home to the only free-standing children’s hospital in West Texas, the only certified stroke center, and the best hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News & World Report. For more than 100 years our pioneering spirit has been moving us forward, bringing world-class research and the most advanced treatments to West Texas and eastern New Mexico. Our connected health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us to provide our patients with the excellent care they deserve, with more locations, doctors, and specialists. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

