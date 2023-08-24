96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dan + Shay Spoof Their Balladeer Status In New Song Tease

August 24, 2023 9:09AM CDT
Share
Dan + Shay Spoof Their Balladeer Status In New Song Tease
Getty Images

Dan + Shay are the wedding song guys, usually.   In a teaser clip for their next song, “We Should Get Married,” the country duo seem like they’re making a bid to prove they can make people dance, too.   The clip starts with Dan + Shay in their green room, straightening their bow ties and checking their reflections in the mirror before they go out to play a wedding. Cue the wedding planner, who walks in complete with headset microphone and clipboard, and gives the duo the run-down for how the event is going to go.   As she blows out of the room, the band mates shake their heads in disappointment. “Everybody thinks we’re just the ballad guys. First dance guys. So frustrating,” Mooney says. “We don’t need a DJ to get people out on the dance floor,” Smyers agrees.   “I think we should just go rogue and play the song,” Mooney suggests. “The song?” Smyers asks. “The song,” Mooney replies, before a brief snippet of “We Should Get Married” plays.

More about:
963 KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Lovin You Is FunEaston Corbin
6:54pm
Rich Men North Of RichmondOliver Anthony
6:51pm
Dont Come LookinJackson Dean
6:48pm
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
6:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Idalou's Jaylee Gandy Recognized on All Country News for her New Music Video for "Down the Road"
2

Hallmark Opening in Lubbock!
3

Luke Combs “Fooled” By Viral Lookalike At His Own Concert
4

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins On The Power Of Southern Grandmother's Cooking
5

Harmony Public School Welcomes Students Back to School and Implements Early Release Fridays