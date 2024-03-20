Dancing at the Big 12 Tournament

By: Julissa Garcia / Alpha Media Intern

Dancing at tournaments is slightly different than a normal home basketball game, but it is an experience of a lifetime. The Texas Tech Pom Squad had the amazing opportunity to dance at 2 games during the Big 12 Conference Tournament and cheer on Tech basketball all the way to the semifinals of the best conference tournament.

The first game was against BYU, which was an unforgettable win for Tech basketball and the second game was against Houston, which was an intense game with a really good first half, and so much fun to be a part of. During postseason tournaments the spirit squads must sit down for the majority of the game while the game is in play, but we get the opportunity to dance during timeouts while alternating with the opposing spirit squad.

We also had the opportunity to perform two different timeout routines during halftimes of both games, which we practiced the night before. I was also given a huge role during this trip and called all chants during the games, which really makes an impact on crowd engagement and the momentum of the game. Before every game we had a small sendoff pep rally at the players hotel and on the second day, we were given the opportunity to have a pep rally at Power and Light. This whole trip was an incredible experience.

I have been blessed with the opportunity of getting to travel to the Big 12 Tournament 3 different times, but this trip was probably my favorite time in Kansas City because it was my last time to have this opportunity. I will be traveling with Tech Pom to the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament in hopes of getting to cheer at two more Tech basketball games and cheering on the basketball team to make a solid run during March Madness.