Dancing with Determination: Madeline Jafari’s Path to ‘Stomp’

What does it take to turn a passion into a profession? In today’s episode, we chat with Madeline Jafari, a dance with talent, heart and drive. Her journey from NYU’s Tisch School to the national tour of Stomp is as inspiring as it is rhythmic. Discover how she transformed rejection into motivation, honed her unique skills, and found her place in the percussive world of Stomp. Tune in and be moved by her story of artistry, perseverance, and the beat that drives her. Let’s go Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.