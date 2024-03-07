Dancing with the Stars Live Tour in Lubbock

By: Julissa Garcia / Alpha Media Intern

As a dancer, any opportunity to watch other dancers perform and showcase their talent, passion, and hard work is an amazing thing to experience and a must to go and support other dancers. On Wednesday February 28, Dancing with the Stars Live tour came to Lubbock to perform at the Buddy Holly Hall. Some of my teammates came along with me to watch this incredible performance and we were blown away by the talent and performance. This performance was so incredible with many famous professional dancers that we admire as they showcased different types of ballroom styles in front of an almost sold out crowd.

The audience had the opportunity to experience the TV show’s famous ballroom live and up-close, as these professional dancers entertained the crowd with their athleticism and artistry for about 2 hours. The tour delivers an unforgettable night of electrifying dance moves from world-renowned dancers such as Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart. This show had a mix of comedy within the dancing as celebrity, Harry Jowsey from Too Hot to Handle made an appearance to make the audience laugh and showcase his dance moves that he learned from his previous season on Dancing with the Stars.

I love getting to watch and admire professional dancers in their craft because I personally understand how hard it is to be able to complete a full routine, let alone a 2 hour performance. It was hard not to be in a dancer mindset while watching this performance, but this show was spectacular. Dancing with the Stars Live Tour had a very successful night in Lubbock Texas as the crowd cheered loudly for all of the professional dancers in their 2 hour long showcase of their very talented skill set.