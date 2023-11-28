Darius Rucker Says He’s Learned A Lot About Himself

Hootie & the Blowfish lead singer Darius Rucker announced his breakup from Beth Leonard, his wife of 20 years, in 2020. In a new episode of Apple Music’s Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, the 57-year-old discussed his split from Beth Leonard and what he learned about himself. He swiftly explained to host Bannen, “I learned how there’s help out there for people.” Rucker, who penned “Never Been Over” about his breakup, said music has “always been my therapy.”

“It’s just one of those songs, and I love it,” he added, adding that he completed it and thought, “Man, that was therapy right there.” The “Only Wanna Be with You” singer claimed that his “50-something self is a lot more forgiving than the mid-20-something self” because he needs to be.