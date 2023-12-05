96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Darius Rucker To Be Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

December 5, 2023 9:42AM CST
Share
Darius Rucker To Be Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Getty Images

Darius Rucker will be honored today (Monday) with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Recording category.  His star is the 2,766th star on the walk and is located along the same stretch as Walt Disney’s and Elvis Presley’s stars.  Darius was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and won his third career Grammy in 2014 for his version of “Wagon Wheel,” and he topped the charts once again in 2021 with his song “Beers and Sunshine.”  Other recording artists in the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 are Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Sammy Hagar, and Gwen Stefani.

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Beyond Silence: Paul Landis and the Untold JFK Story
2

City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation to host 67th Annual Santa Land
3

Keith Urban Says He'd Be 'In Jail' If He Hadn't Gone Into Music
4

Jacqueline Bisset's Silver Screen Secrets: 'Loren & Rose' Unraveled
5

Darius Rucker Says He's Learned A Lot About Himself