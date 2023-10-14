96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

David vs Goliath: Tyler Florence’s Journey on Food Network’s Hit Show “The Great Food Truck Race”

October 14, 2023 5:57PM CDT
Join us Beyond the Mic for TV host and chef Tyler Florence, where he delves into the latest season of Food Network’s “Great Food Truck Race: David vs Goliath.” Get insights into the toughest lessons contestants face after 16 years of racing. Plus, don’t miss the Rockin’ 8, where Tyler shares candid thoughts on everything from motorcycles to family traditions. Tune in to hear how this show has transformed him and catch Tyler Florence in action on the thrilling new season.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

