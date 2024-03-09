Dean, Jones highlight Friday night sprints

BOSTON – The Texas Tech men secured six finals lanes for Saturday highlighted by Caleb Dean and Terrence Jones each doubling in their respective events.

Dean qualified in the 60m first running a time of 6.61 before going 7.61 in the 60m hurdles. Jones, meanwhile, turned in the fastest 60m time going 6.56 as he then turned in the fastest 200m time going 20.34. Don’Dre Swint was the third Red Raider to make the 60m final clocking in at 6.61. Tech was the only team to place two or more in the 60m final.

It’s the first time since 2022 (Southern California) that a school puts three sprinters in the 60m final.

Over in the 400m prelims, Shaemar Uter nabbed the second-to-last spot finishing seventh overall at 46.09. That time is the eighth fastest in Tech history.

The women’s side closed out the day with the evening portion of the meet. Alyssa Colbert was the only Red Raider out of the trio to secure a finals spot as she placed seventh with a time of 7.21.

Rosemary Chukwuma (7.27) and Success Umukoro (14th) finished 11th and 14th, respectively. Chukwuma later in the evening was a “DNS” in the 200m prelims.

Up Next

Texas Tech ramps the final day of competition beginning with the men’s high jump at Noon CT.

Men’s Finals

60m – Terrence Jones, Don’Dre Swint, Caleb Dean

60m hurdles – Dean

200m – Jones

400m – Uter

High jump – Omamuyovwi Erhire, Kaithon McDonald

4×400 – Dean, Carl Hicks, Josh Bour and Uter. Jalen Drayen and Charlie Bartholomew listed as alternates

Women’s Finals

60m – Alyssa Colbert

High jump – Temitope Adeshina

Triple jump – Ruta Lasmane, Anne-Suzanna Foster-Katta

Release Provided By Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics