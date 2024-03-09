Discover the Beat of the South: Artimus Pyle’s ‘Anthems’

When the rhythm of the South meets the soul of rock, you get the legendary sound of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Artimus Pyle, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer, is the embodiment of this spirit, and his latest project, ‘Anthems,’ is a testament to the enduring power of Southern rock.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.