District 4 & 5 Councilmembers to Host Community Meeting Regarding Electric Competition

District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale and District 5 Councilwoman Dr. Jennifer Wilson will host a community meeting Tuesday, December 19, 2023, to discuss the upcoming switch to electric competition. Representatives from Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) will be in attendance to answer citizen questions about picking a new electric provider when the option becomes available.

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Junior League of Lubbock, 4205 84th Street