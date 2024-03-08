Do you have neighborhood cats roaming your streets?

Article By Jayden Santos / Alpha Media Intern

Lubbock, Texas – Known for its warm hospitality and thriving community, Lubbock is facing an escalating concern that often goes unnoticed – the increasing population of stray cats

Ever take a walk through your neighborhood or go on a sunday drive and see multiple cats roaming the streets? Well you’re not alone.

While these furry friends may seem harmless at first glance, the problem they pose to both the environment and the well-being of the animals themselves cannot be ignored.

Lubbock, like many other cities across the United States, is witnessing a surge in its stray cat population.

These cats, often abandoned or born in the wild, face many challenges that compromise their health and quality of life.

These cats don’t get regular meals or proper vet care which leads to sickness. Stray cats can also carry diseases that could spread to us and our pets.

Some things we can do as a community to help this issue are: Spreading the word, Help out local shelters, Being king and taking action.

Telling your friends and family about the issue can raise more awareness and allow people to keep their eye out.

Helping out your local animal shelter by donating supplies or finding these stray cats to make them healthy and give them homes.

Being kind to these stray cats by not chasing them away and calling animal control or shelters to give them a chance to find a home and become healthy.

Lastly is to take action. If you notice a huge amount of stray cats in one place, do something about it.

This might not be a big deal to some, but small actions to help can save an animal’s life.

For more information or questions visit the “City of Lubbock, Animal Services” or this website,

https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/animal-services/view-our-pets