96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dolly Parton Congratulates Beyonce On Billboard Country Chart Record

February 27, 2024 10:50AM CST
Share
Dolly Parton Congratulates Beyonce On Billboard Country Chart Record
Getty Images

Dolly Parton supported Beyoncé after her new single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” debuted in the Number one spot on Billboard’s Hot Country list.  In an Instagram post, Dolly said, I’m a big fan of Beyonce and very excited that she’s done a country album.”  She continued, “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!”

Beyoncé announced new music was coming with a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl.

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Scotty McCreery To Be Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry
2

Jon Pardi's Daughter Turns One: 'Still Can't Believe You're Ours'
3

Introducing Nektar Juice Bar
4

Yo-Yo Ma in Lubbock
5

Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of February 19