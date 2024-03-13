96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dolly Parton Teases Beyonce Singing “Jolene”

March 13, 2024 10:27AM CDT
Getty Images

The rumor is that Beyonce will pay homage to Dolly Parton on her upcoming country album, and now Dolly Parton has suggested that the rumor may be true.   In a recent interview, Dolly revealed that she’d cleared her classic “Jolene” for Beyonce.

I think she’s recorded Jolene, and I think it’s probably going to be on her country album, said Parton. I’m very excited about that.

We’ll find out if the remake made the album when “Act II” drops on March 29.

