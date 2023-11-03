Dolly Parton Thinks Cancel Culture Is ‘Terrible’

Dolly Parton doesn’t like cancel culture.

“I think that’s terrible,” Parton says when asked how she feels about cancel culture. “We all make mistakes. We don’t all get caught at it. But also, when somebody makes a mistake, it depends on who they are,” the singer continues. “Now, I happen to believe in God; I’m a faith-based person, so therefore I am able to see it like that,” she clarifies. “A lot of people don’t. But even still, everybody deserves a second chance. You deserve to be innocent until you’re proven guilty. Even when you’re proven guilty, if God can forgive you, so can I. If God can forgive you, we all should forgive one another.” “I don’t condemn or criticize. I just accept and love,” Parton summed up.