96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dolly Parton To Co-Host Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party

November 22, 2022 9:42AM CST
Share
Dolly Parton To Co-Host Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus will once again host NBC’s New Year’s Eve bash, and joining her this year is none other than Miley’s godmother, Dolly Parton.  Miley made the announcement with a video of her and Dolly saying, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best,” to which Dolly replied, “Well, we do that every day.”  ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ will air live on New Year’s Eve on NBC from Miami.

 

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Dirt On My BootsJon Pardi
4:28pm
Thank GodKane Brown/katelyn Brown
4:25pm
No Shoes No Shirt No ProblemKenny Chesney
4:23pm
Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
4:19pm
Written In The SandOld Dominion
4:12pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Communities in Schools Toy Drive
2

Brenda Garcia from United Supermarkets Answers Jeff's Question and Brings in a Snack
3

RIP - Jeff Cook Co-Founder of Alabama
4

Keith Urban Talks His New Las Vegas Residency, Making New Music and Creating His ‘Say Anything’ Moment
5

Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Australian Singer Firerose