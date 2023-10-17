Dolly Parton To Perform At Halftime Of Cowboys Thanksgiving Game

This year’s Thanksgiving will be all about turkey, football… and Dolly. The great Dolly Parton will be performing at halftime of the Cowboys-Commanders Thanksgiving Day game at AT&T Stadium. She broke the news during an interview with CBS, promising to play songs “that everybody can sing along to”. She also promised to play at least one song from her upcoming rock album Rock Star. The game will air at 4:30pm ET on CBS. What songs should Dolly sing?