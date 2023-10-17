96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dolly Parton To Perform At Halftime Of Cowboys Thanksgiving Game

October 17, 2023 10:22AM CDT
Share
Dolly Parton To Perform At Halftime Of Cowboys Thanksgiving Game
Getty Images

This year’s Thanksgiving will be all about turkey, football… and Dolly.  The great Dolly Parton will be performing at halftime of the Cowboys-Commanders Thanksgiving Day game at AT&T Stadium.  She broke the news during an interview with CBS, promising to play songs “that everybody can sing along to”.  She also promised to play at least one song from her upcoming rock album Rock Star.  The game will air at 4:30pm ET on CBS.  What songs should Dolly sing?

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

I Hope Youre Happy NowCarly Pearce With Lee Brice
3:43pm
Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
3:40pm
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
3:37pm
Barefoot Blue Jean NightJake Owen
3:34pm
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
3:27pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Behind the Roar: John E. Brady on Voicing Pumbaa in Disney's “The Lion King”
2

Guitarist Bryan Bassett from Foghat
3

Lainey Wilson's Exes Think 'Watermelon Moonshine' Is About Them
4

The Average Time Waiting in Fast-Food Drive-Thru Lanes Went Down in 2023
5

Sportswriter Dave Kindred Learning to Live Life Again in "My Home Team"