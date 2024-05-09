Don Caldwell Benefit Concert at the Cactus Theater May 18
May 9, 2024 12:07PM CDT
Don Caldwell, civic icon and the godfather of Lubbock music, has been hospitalized due to complications following cancer treatment. Fellow musicians and friends are coming together to show him support, as he is unable to work during this time.
“Leader of the Band: A Love Concert for Don Caldwell” will include music and a silent auction. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Proceeds will go to Don and his wife Terri to offset expenses related to his medical care. The show is at 7:30 p.m. May 18 at the historic Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave.
Reserved seats are $25, and box seats are $50. Tickets are available by calling the Cactus Theater box office at (806) 762-3233 or online at cactustheater.com.
“The name ‘Don Caldwell’ is synonymous with Lubbock music,” said Terri Caldwell. “He turned his passion into a mission to enrich lives through music and entertainment, and his impact for the past 60-plus years is immeasurable.”
Performers and other participants to date include:
Jay Boy Adams – singer
Grady Alberts – trumpet
Julie Arriaga – singer
Butch Avery – singer
Blackwater Draw:
Garrett Nelson
Tiffany Nelson
Berklee Louise
Addie Bleu – singer
Mike Carraway – guitar
Devin Collins – keys
Avery Emanuel – singer
Sheena Fadeyi – singer
Jason Fellers – singer
Brian Felty – saxophone
Bleep Garnett – drums
Steve Garry – singer
Brandon Gwinn – singer
Jay Inman – sound
Hannah Jackson – singer
Jane Prince Jones – speaker
Kurt Kiser – emcee
Kassidy King – singer
Michael Lefkowitz – drums
Cathy Lince – singer
Ken Lince – singer
Kenny Maines – singer
Mike McCreight – singer
Jeff McCreight – singer
Steve Meador – drums
Amber Pennington – singer
Ross Raedeke – bass
John Sprott – guitar
Mickie Vazquez – keys/vocals
Don’s civic involvement is extensive. In 1991 he renovated the historic Cactus Theater and has been producing shows there since. He is the executive director of Broadway Festivals; his signature event is 4th on Broadway. He is heavily involved in the Lubbock Music Now project and an integral part of the West Texas Walk of Fame induction and nominating processes, having been inducted himself in 1998. He supplied musical entertainment for many years for the Hospice of Lubbock Beans & Cornbread Luncheon. He is a heart disease survivor. Since his heart attacks in July 2010, just days before his beloved 4th on Broadway, he has been an advocate and guest speaker for the American Heart Association.
A few of his previous awards and recognitions include Lubbock Economics Council’s James D. Eppler Memorial Economic Citizenship Award, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Leadership Award, the William D. Kerns Award for Performing Arts, and the Mayors Cornbread Luncheon Dove Award for Outstanding Service.
