Don Caldwell Benefit Concert at the Cactus Theater May 18

Don Caldwell, civic icon and the godfather of Lubbock music, has been hospitalized due to complications following cancer treatment. Fellow musicians and friends are coming together to show him support, as he is unable to work during this time.

“Leader of the Band: A Love Concert for Don Caldwell” will include music and a silent auction. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Proceeds will go to Don and his wife Terri to offset expenses related to his medical care. The show is at 7:30 p.m. May 18 at the historic Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave.

cactustheater.com . Reserved seats are $25, and box seats are $50. Tickets are available by calling the Cactus Theater box office at (806) 762-3233 or online at

“The name ‘Don Caldwell’ is synonymous with Lubbock music,” said Terri Caldwell. “He turned his passion into a mission to enrich lives through music and entertainment, and his impact for the past 60-plus years is immeasurable.”

Performers and other participants to date include:

Jay Boy Adams – singer

Grady Alberts – trumpet

Julie Arriaga – singer

Butch Avery – singer

Blackwater Draw:

Garrett Nelson

Tiffany Nelson

Berklee Louise

Addie Bleu – singer

Mike Carraway – guitar

Devin Collins – keys

Avery Emanuel – singer

Sheena Fadeyi – singer

Jason Fellers – singer

Brian Felty – saxophone

Bleep Garnett – drums

Steve Garry – singer

Brandon Gwinn – singer

Jay Inman – sound

Hannah Jackson – singer

Jane Prince Jones – speaker

Kurt Kiser – emcee

Kassidy King – singer

Michael Lefkowitz – drums

Cathy Lince – singer

Ken Lince – singer

Kenny Maines – singer

Mike McCreight – singer

Jeff McCreight – singer

Steve Meador – drums

Amber Pennington – singer

Ross Raedeke – bass

John Sprott – guitar

Mickie Vazquez – keys/vocals

Don’s civic involvement is extensive. In 1991 he renovated the historic Cactus Theater and has been producing shows there since. He is the executive director of Broadway Festivals; his signature event is 4th on Broadway. He is heavily involved in the Lubbock Music Now project and an integral part of the West Texas Walk of Fame induction and nominating processes, having been inducted himself in 1998. He supplied musical entertainment for many years for the Hospice of Lubbock Beans & Cornbread Luncheon. He is a heart disease survivor. Since his heart attacks in July 2010, just days before his beloved 4th on Broadway, he has been an advocate and guest speaker for the American Heart Association.

A few of his previous awards and recognitions include Lubbock Economics Council’s James D. Eppler Memorial Economic Citizenship Award, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Leadership Award, the William D. Kerns Award for Performing Arts, and the Mayors Cornbread Luncheon Dove Award for Outstanding Service.