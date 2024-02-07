96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

February 7, 2024 6:38AM CST
Don’t Scratch: ‘Double Down South’ with Kim Coates & Lili Simmons
Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Join actors Kim Coates and Lili Simmons as they discuss their thrilling film ‘Double Down South’ in a Beyond the Mic Short Cut. From high-stakes Keno billiards gambling to behind-the-scenes anecdotes, delve into their dynamic roles and hear about their passions beyond the screen. Let’s go Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

