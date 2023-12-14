96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Doritos Booze Is Coming…

December 14, 2023 9:20AM CST
Getty Images

PepsiCo and custom spirits maker Empirical are teaming up for a new booze that tastes like Doritos.  The two companies are releasing an 84-proof clear liquor that actually smells and tastes like the real thing.  The limited edition bottle of Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit will arrive on shelves in select markets next month for $65.  The Empirical team says “The spirit opens with umami and tangy aromas of nacho cheese, moving to the deeper, corn-forward flavors of the chip to finish on a soft salty note.

