Doritos Booze Is Coming…

PepsiCo and custom spirits maker Empirical are teaming up for a new booze that tastes like Doritos. The two companies are releasing an 84-proof clear liquor that actually smells and tastes like the real thing. The limited edition bottle of Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit will arrive on shelves in select markets next month for $65. The Empirical team says “The spirit opens with umami and tangy aromas of nacho cheese, moving to the deeper, corn-forward flavors of the chip to finish on a soft salty note.