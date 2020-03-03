      Weather Alert

Dr. Christopher Kerr Author of “Death is But a Dream”

Mar 3, 2020 @ 1:43pm

The patient he thinks of the most is named Patty, doesn’t play board games and likes Canadian beer, author of the book “Death is But a Dream,” Dr. Christopher Kerr goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”

