Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Welcome Third Child, a Baby Boy

The Scott family is growing! Dylan Scott and wife Blair had their third child, a boy named Barron, on Tuesday (September 26) at 7:19 PM.

Scott shared the news on social media the day after baby Barron’s arrival. He posted a video of his older children, Beckett and Finley, meeting their new brother in the hospital.

In the video, Scott says he has a “baby update,” Dylan says, “Who we got,” then the older children say, “Barron!” in unison. “Blair is a ROCKSTAR! She did awesome!” Scott added in the caption of his post. “Beckett and Finley are in love, as well as Momma and myself! Thank you, Jesus, for blessing me with three healthy, beautiful kids and a smoking hot rockstar wife! Life is good!” The couple announced the pregnancy at the ACM Awards in May.