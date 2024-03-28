Earth Might Move 1 Second Back In Time

2024 is already a leap year – and now timekeepers are mulling the idea of a ‘negative leap second’.

According to a report in the scientific journal Nature, timekeepers might need to move clocks back by one second to account for a faster-spinning planet. The Earth’s rate of rotation has been gradually slowing for thousands of years – leading timekeepers to add occasional ‘leap seconds’ since 1972. But now that rate might be speeding up, creating a need to ‘subtract time’.

