Easter Events in Lubbock

Easter is this Sunday! To celebrate, here are some events happening here in Lubbock:

What: Easter Egg Hunt with Music and Story Time

Where: The Mom Lounge

When: Monday, March 25 at 9:30 a.m.

For more, visit here.

What: 4th Annual Easter at the Farm

Where: 7919 4th street

When: Saturday, March 30 at 10 a.m.

For more, visit here.

What: Easter Sunday Service

Where: 1501 Mac Davis Lane

When: Sunday, March 31 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

For more, visit here.

What: Easter Sip and Shop

Where: YWCA

When: Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more, visit here.

What: Easter Brunch

Where: Overton Hotel

When: Sunday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more, visit here.