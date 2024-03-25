Easter Events in Lubbock
March 25, 2024 8:00AM CDT
Easter is this Sunday! To celebrate, here are some events happening here in Lubbock:
What: Easter Egg Hunt with Music and Story Time
Where: The Mom Lounge
When: Monday, March 25 at 9:30 a.m.
For more, visit here.
What: 4th Annual Easter at the Farm
Where: 7919 4th street
When: Saturday, March 30 at 10 a.m.
For more, visit here.
What: Easter Sunday Service
Where: 1501 Mac Davis Lane
When: Sunday, March 31 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
For more, visit here.
What: Easter Sip and Shop
Where: YWCA
When: Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more, visit here.
What: Easter Brunch
Where: Overton Hotel
When: Sunday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more, visit here.
