Empowering Education: YouTube’s Study Hall Revolution with Hema Bajaj Misra

Dive into the world of online education with Hema Bajaj Misra, Global Programming & Partnerships Manager at YouTube. Discover how Study Hall is revolutionizing learning by teaming up with ASU and Crash Course to offer college courses on YouTube. Time for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.