Escaped Kangaroo Punches Police Officer’s Face

December 6, 2023 10:05AM CST
Police in Canada, not Austria, captured a runaway kangaroo on Monday, but not without a fight.  The kangaroo had snuck away from handlers while being transferred between zoos last Thursday.  “So in accordance with best practice by the handlers, the officers just actually grabbed it by the tail and they were able to safely keep her detained in the area,” Staff Sgt. Chris Boileau said to reporters on Monday.  “Only one of the officers was struck in the face during the apprehension, but he’ll be just fine and we won’t be continuing the investigation,” added Boileau.  The kangaroo and her babies are now set to arrive in Quebec.

