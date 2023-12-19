96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Exploring ‘Archer’ Closure & Festive Fiasco with Amber Nash

December 18, 2023 11:39PM CST
Share
Exploring ‘Archer’ Closure & Festive Fiasco with Amber Nash
Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Join Amber Nash Beyond the Mic for insights into ‘Archer’ and ‘How to Ruin the Holidays.’ Delve into her experiences voicing Pam, Hollywood’s impact, and much more. From tattoos to stolen set items, Nash’s humor and heart shine. Don’t miss her tips for the Archer finale! Let’s go Beyond the Mic!

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Actor
Aisha Tyler
Amber Nash
Animated Series
Archer Series Finale
BeyondtheMic
BeyondtheMicwithSeanDillon
Chris Parnell
Comedy
H. Jon Benjamin
Heart Of America
Hollywood Actress
How To Ruin The Holidays
Improv Comedian
Jessica Walter
Kevin Gillese
Mr. Robot
SeanDillon
Voice Acting

Recently Played

Cant Break Up NowOld Dominion & Megan Moroney
1:52am
Craving YouThomas Rhett
1:48am
SoldJohn Michael Montgomery
1:46am
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore & Priscilla Block
1:42am
Spirits And DemonsMichael Ray (feat. Megan Patrick)
1:39am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Darius Rucker To Be Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
2

Musical Legacy: A.J. Croce on 'Croce Plays Croce' Tour December 14th at Buddy Holly Hall
3

Devan Cambridge suffers season-ending injury
4

Escaped Kangaroo Punches Police Officer's Face
5

McGuire surprises Brown, Garcia with scholarships