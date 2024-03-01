Exploring Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail

By Jayden Santos / Alpha Media Intern

Lubbock, Texas – Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail occurs the first Friday of every month. The art trail is free to enter and conveniently located at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts.

Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail is a journey into the heart of the city’s vibrant art scene. Every first Friday of the month, the streets of Ave. K brings alive creativity as local galleries, vendors and food trucks open their doors to the people of Lubbock.

This event is a self-guided public trail that has taken Lubbock’s art scene by storm. Held from 6-9 p.m. this event is sure to please all visitors with a vibrant experience.

Visitors can grab a map and explore what the trail has to offer, or you can jump aboard one of the free trolleys and ride along the downtown route.

The First Friday Art Trail is not just a place to sightsee, it’s an immersive experience, where the community comes together to celebrate the transformative power of art.

Many of the exhibits provide the opportunity for visitors to speak with the artist to discuss their work and inspiration. There is often interactive artwork put on display as well.

Another option for visitors is to stop by the Flatlands Dance Theaters Studio to watch how art and the human body coincide.

Whether you’re coming for food, art or just an experience. The First Friday Art Trail has something for you.

This place is perfect for a first date, an anniversary, or just a day out with friends. Don’t miss out on Friday, March 1st, for your chance to experience what the First Friday Art Trail has to offer.

Want to be a vendor at the First Friday trail? You’re in luck, they’re always accepting new vendors. Vendor applications are available online at the First Friday Art Trail website.

For more information on Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail, you can follow them on Facebook or Instagram at @visitlubbock, or check out their website dedicated to the First Friday Art Trail.