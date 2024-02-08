Family, Films, and ‘The Crusades’: A Chat with Nicholas Turturro Jr.

Join Nicholas Turturro Jr. with a Beyond the Mic Short Cut as he discusses his latest film “The Crusades”. Learn why his role as Coach Krieger was a refreshing change and catch some candid moments about his life in Queens as well as his favorite pizza spot and more. Don’t miss insights on family, including his grandson Santino and more. Tune in for a slice of New York and a taste of “The Crusades” with Nicholas Turturro Jr Beyond the Mic.

