Fans Praise Carrie Underwood’s Parenting After She Posts Rare Photo of Her Youngest Son

Carrie Underwood recently showed off her green thumb on Instagram. The “Before He Cheats” singer showed off the veggies she’s been growing in her garden through a carousel of photos which included her youngest son, Jacob. “All veggies taste better when I have a special garden helper working by my side,” she exclaimed. Fans took to the comment section praising Carrie’s gardening skills and the photo of Jacob. Underwood doesn’t post her children often, so it was a real treat for fans to see how much he’s grown.