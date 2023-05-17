96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Fans Praise Carrie Underwood’s Parenting After She Posts Rare Photo of Her Youngest Son

May 17, 2023 9:18AM CDT
Share
Fans Praise Carrie Underwood’s Parenting After She Posts Rare Photo of Her Youngest Son
Getty Images

Carrie Underwood recently showed off her green thumb on Instagram.   The “Before He Cheats” singer showed off the veggies she’s been growing in her garden through a carousel of photos which included her youngest son, Jacob.  “All veggies taste better when I have a special garden helper working by my side,” she exclaimed. Fans took to the comment section praising Carrie’s gardening skills and the photo of Jacob.   Underwood doesn’t post her children often, so it was a real treat for fans to see how much he’s grown.

 

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

I Dont Know About YouChris Lane
3:57pm
TouchJosh Abbott Band
3:54pm
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard/florida-georgia Line
3:47pm
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
3:44pm
Bottoms UpBrantley Gilbert
3:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Combs' Wife Explains Why They Still Live In A Two-Bedroom House
2

Dr Travis Taylor on Unidentified Flying Objects
3

Kane Brown Is Planning A Break From Music To Focus On Acting
4

Why Luke Combs Couldn't Sing The Song He Wrote For Gabby Barrett Himself
5

Morgan Wallen Cancels 6 Weeks Of Shows After 'Bad News' From Doctors