Fastest Wiener Dog Crowned in California Competition

A new champ was crowned “Fastest Wienie in the West” over the weekend. Beenie Von Weenie, a dachshund, outran competition at the 26th annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals on Saturday. The event, which took place at Los Alamitos Race Course in California, saw dogs running trials at 50 yards for the title. Beyond the title, Beenie Von Weenie took home a doghouse and one thousand dollars! Proceeds from the annual event go towards the Seal Beach Animal Care Center.