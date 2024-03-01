First Friday Art Trail with Tech Pom

By: Julissa Garcia / Alpha Media Intern

Every first Friday of the month Lubbock hosts a first Friday art trail at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts. The first Friday art trail opens at 6 p.m. and is open until 9 p.m. On March 1st the Texas Tech Pom Squad will be performing at 7 p.m. for anyone and everyone that will be attending this event. This is an incredible and unique opportunity for this season that allows the pom squad to be involved even more in the community.

The Texas Tech Pom Squad will be dancing for 45 minutes and will showcase a variety of dances for the audience. Tech Pom will be performing dances from basketball games, a dance from head coach, Erin Alvarado, improv sessions, and dances choreographed by the current pom squad members.

These dances include trios, small groups, and full team dances of ballroom, lyrical, hip hop, jazz, tap, and contemporary dances. I was lucky enough to help choreograph a hip hop trio and am so pumped to be able to showcase our talent with the Lubbock community. Having the opportunity to showcase our passion for dance in a more creative concert setting has been something this team has always dreamed about doing.

First Friday art trail is a free, self-guided art tour held in the Lubbock Cultural District held. This art trail has many different partnerships with a variety of art centers, museums, galleries, and businesses. First Friday Art Trail is a program of LHUCA that is funded and made possible through a grant from the City of Lubbock.

Whether you are a passionate art collector, or love to admire beautiful things, First Friday Art Trail offers something for everyone! If you are looking for something to do this Friday, come check out the Pom Squad and all the events happening at the first Friday art trail.