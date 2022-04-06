Forbes’ 36th Annual World’s Billionaires List Is Here

Forbes magazine has released it annual World’s Billionaires List. In 2022, there are 2,668 billionaires worldwide, and several celebrities have contributed to that number and remained on the list. Topping the celebrity names on the list is Oprah Winfrey at $2.6 billion, followed by Kanye West at $2 billion, his ex Kim Kardashian at $1.8 Billion, and Michael Jordan at $1.7 Billion and rounding out the top five is Rihanna with $1.7 Billion. “Billionaires who fell off the list this year include Whitney Wolfe Herd, creator of the dating app Bumble, and Peloton chairman and ex-CEO John Foley.”