From Firehouse to Chief’s Office: Clare Frank’s Remarkable Memoir

Join us on Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon as we sit down with Clare Frank, author, firefighter, and California’s first female Chief of Fire Protection, discussing her gripping memoir “Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire.” Discover how she navigated 30 years in a male-dominated field, faced wildfires and bias, and left no stone unturned. Get an inside look at her invigorating yet fear-inducing relationship with fire. Plus, enjoy the Rockin’ 8, where Clare shares her favorites and quirks. Don’t miss her powerful message for aspiring firefighters. Tune in for a candid conversation with a true trailblazer.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.