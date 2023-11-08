96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

From Firehouse to Chief’s Office: Clare Frank’s Remarkable Memoir

November 8, 2023 6:30AM CST
Share
From Firehouse to Chief’s Office: Clare Frank’s Remarkable Memoir
Clare Frank / Burnt

Join us on Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon as we sit down with Clare Frank, author, firefighter, and California’s first female Chief of Fire Protection, discussing her gripping memoir “Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire.” Discover how she navigated 30 years in a male-dominated field, faced wildfires and bias, and left no stone unturned. Get an inside look at her invigorating yet fear-inducing relationship with fire. Plus, enjoy the Rockin’ 8, where Clare shares her favorites and quirks. Don’t miss her powerful message for aspiring firefighters. Tune in for a candid conversation with a true trailblazer.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Author
BeyondtheMic
BeyondtheMicwithSeanDillon
Burnt
ChiefofFireProtection
ClareFrank
Firefighter
Memoir
SeanDillon
Wildfires

Recently Played

Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
10:11am
Thank GodKane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
10:08am
American KidsKenny Chesney
10:05am
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
10:03am
Chillin ItCole Swindell
9:59am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Tanya Tucker, To Perform At 2023 CMA Awards
2

Garth Brooks Announces New Album
3

Tasting History: Max Miller's Epic Culinary Journey and Cookbook
4

Revealing the Dark Secrets: Chris Alexander on Corman's Poe Legacy
5

From Pasture to Plate: Elizabeth Poett's Ranch Table Chronicles