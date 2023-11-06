96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

From Gilmore Girls to Sully: Scott Patterson’s Versatile Journey

November 5, 2023 8:26PM CST
From Gilmore Girls to Sully: Scott Patterson's Versatile Journey
Join us Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon as we sit down with actor, baseball player, podcaster, and most importantly, dad, Scott Patterson. From small town shows to healing wounds, Scott dives deep into his latest project, playing Sully in “Sullivan’s Crossing”. Discover why this role was perfect for him and get an insider’s perspective on “Gilmore Girls”. Plus, find out how acting helped fill the void left by not being as talented a guitar player as Jeff Beck. Don’t miss this candid conversation with Scott Patterson as he goes Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

