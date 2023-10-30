From Pasture to Plate: Elizabeth Poett’s Ranch Table Chronicles

Join Beyond the Mic as we sit down with Elizabeth Poett, a seventh-generation rancher, author, and mom, to discuss her cookbook “The Ranch Table.” Delve into her journey from college in Ohio to managing 14,000 acres at Rancho San Julian in California. Discover the tranquility she brings to cooking and the evolution of her recipes. Get a peek into her party notebook and find out which dish note lingers in her memory. Plus, don’t miss the Rockin’ 8, where Elizabeth shares personal insights. Tune in for a special question about her ancestor, Jose Antonio Julian De La Guerra. Don’t forget to grab a copy of “The Ranch Table” and connect with Elizabeth online. Don’t miss this Beyond the Mic Short Cut!

