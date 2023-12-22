Gabby Barrett Responds To Claims Her Marriage Is ‘Ruining Her Career’

Gabby Barrett is speaking to her critics. As a lifelong, devout Christian, she has always been vocal about her priorities. The singer also prioritizes creating the kind of marriage that reflects the spiritual values she shares with her husband, fellow musician Cade Foehner. Barrett reveals that she’s turned down big career opportunities in favor of putting her marriage first.

“There have been songs that have been not appropriate to sing wording-wise, like, these love songs that are really intimate wording-wise. What does that look like on the stage?” Barrett relates. “If I’m singing with another man, is that gonna make my husband uncomfortable? Probably.”