96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Gabby Barrett Responds To Claims Her Marriage Is ‘Ruining Her Career’

December 22, 2023 2:56AM CST
Share
Gabby Barrett Responds To Claims Her Marriage Is ‘Ruining Her Career’
Getty Images

Gabby Barrett is speaking to her critics.   As a lifelong, devout Christian, she has always been vocal about her priorities.  The singer also prioritizes creating the kind of marriage that reflects the spiritual values she shares with her husband, fellow musician Cade Foehner. Barrett reveals that she’s turned down big career opportunities in favor of putting her marriage first.

“There have been songs that have been not appropriate to sing wording-wise, like, these love songs that are really intimate wording-wise. What does that look like on the stage?” Barrett relates. “If I’m singing with another man, is that gonna make my husband uncomfortable? Probably.”

More about:
963 KLLL
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock

Recently Played

Save MeJelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
6:02am
Die A Happy ManThomas Rhett
5:58am
We Dont Fight AnymoreCarly Pearce Ft. Chris Stapleton
5:49am
Cold Beer Calling My NameJameson Rodgers Ft. Luke Combs
5:46am
Til You CantCody Johnson
5:37am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

TV's Evolution Unveiled: Inside 'Pandora’s Box' with Peter Biskind
2

Caprock Classic 64th Annual Basketball Tournament
3

Rockin’ 25 College Basketball Poll for 12/08/23
4

Riding the 'Joyride' Wave: Karina Rykman
5

Director, Deputy Director of OEM Receive Award for Roles in Recent Wide-Spread Terrorist Attack Coordination Exercise