Garth Brooks Invites Travis Kelce To Sing ‘Friends In Low Places’ At His Bar’s Grand Opening

Recently, Garth Brooks sent an invite to Travis Kelce for his grand opening of his Friends in Low Places Bar in Nashville. Brooks said to Kelce, “Big man, I’m just telling you this: I will be at the grand opening if you’re there.” He continued, “You can come by yourself or bring your brother or your gang, whatever you want to do. The plane holds 11; just remember that. So yes, I’ll be happy to send this invite out to you if you want to try a little ‘Friends in Low Places’ in Friends in Low Places.” Garth Brooks’ new bar opens on March 7th in Nashville.