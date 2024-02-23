96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Garth Brooks Invites Travis Kelce To Sing ‘Friends In Low Places’ At His Bar’s Grand Opening

February 23, 2024 9:50AM CST
Share
Garth Brooks Invites Travis Kelce To Sing ‘Friends In Low Places’ At His Bar’s Grand Opening
Getty Images

Recently, Garth Brooks sent an invite to Travis Kelce for his grand opening of his Friends in Low Places Bar in Nashville.  Brooks said to Kelce, “Big man, I’m just telling you this: I will be at the grand opening if you’re there.”  He continued, “You can come by yourself or bring your brother or your gang, whatever you want to do. The plane holds 11; just remember that. So yes, I’ll be happy to send this invite out to you if you want to try a little ‘Friends in Low Places’ in Friends in Low Places.”  Garth Brooks’ new bar opens on March 7th in Nashville.

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Where It EndsBailey Zimmerman
11:45am
Wasted On YouMorgan Wallen
11:42am
She Had Me At Heads CarolinaCole Swindell
11:38am
Any Man Of MineShania Twain
11:34am
I Remember EverythingZach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves
11:27am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Reba McEntire Dazzles With Super Bowl National Anthem Performance
2

Dancing with Determination: Madeline Jafari's Path to 'Stomp'
3

Surviving and Thriving: Gloria Gaynor's Galentine's Day Today
4

72nd Annual Pancake Festival
5

Scotty McCreery To Be Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry