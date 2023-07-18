96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Garth Brooks To Headline Inaugural Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff In New Orleans

July 18, 2023 9:10AM CDT
Garth Brooks To Headline Inaugural Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff In New Orleans
Getty Images

Garth Brooks will headline the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff on September 2nd at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The event will feature performances by Lainey Wilson and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.  “Being asked to be part of the first-ever Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff is an honor  The fun will be in getting to perform with Legends Nitty Gritty and future legend Miss Wilson in front of arguably the greatest country music fans on the planet. Any trip to Louisiana is a guaranteed good time so PLEASE count me in!!” said Brooks.   Event proceeds support Allstate Sugar Bowl’s community programs, including the New Orleans Teacher Collective, scholarships, and youth events.

 

