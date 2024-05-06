96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

George Strait announces new album + reveals Chris Stapleton collab

May 6, 2024 2:30PM CDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Saddle up Cowboys and Dreamers, a new George Strait album is coming.

That’s right, Cowboys and Dreamers is the title of George’s forthcoming 31st record with his longtime label home, MCA Nashville.

George revealed the news to fans at his show in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, May 4, in front of a sold-out crowd of 51,132. 

“We got some new stuff, too, I’m gonna throw in throughout the night, because I broke down and did another record, and I’m gonna play a few of those for you tonight,” George said, before performing “Three Drinks Behind” off his forthcoming album.

After covering Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson‘s “Pancho and Lefty” and dueting “You Don’t Know What You’re Missing,” Chris and George performed their debut as-yet-unreleased collaboration, “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame,” which will be on Cowboys and Dreamers.

To see George, Chris and Little Big Town on George’s ongoing headlining stadium tour, visit georgestrait.com.

