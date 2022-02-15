      Weather Alert

George Strait Appears In Space-Themed, Texas Grocery Store Commercial During Super Bowl LVI

Feb 15, 2022 @ 9:39am
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: George Strait performs at the Staples Center on February 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

George Strait appeared in a Superbowl commercial for HEB, which you may have missed if you don’t live in Texas.   The minute ad shows Strait about to take off in a space shuttle, however, before take-off he tells the command center to, “Hold the launch, we’re missing supplies,” while his co-pilot says the supplies are “critical.”  As a white sedan approaches the launch pad, an HEB deliveryman arrives with a bag of groceries, “Just on time,” says Strait to the delivery driver.   After taking the groceries, Strait asks his co-pilots if there are “any requests” as he whips out his guitar to play.

Did you see George Strait’s commercial?  If not, watch below

 

 

 

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Rockin’ 25 College Basketball Poll 02/11/2022
Garth Brooks is Getting His First Tattoo
Wolfforth Farmers Pop-Up Market Wednesday in Lubbock
Dolly Parton reveals her new Super Bowl ad with Miley Cyrus; continues rollout of her 'Run Rose Run' album
Tickets on Sale for Lubbock Uncorked
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On