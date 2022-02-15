George Strait Appears In Space-Themed, Texas Grocery Store Commercial During Super Bowl LVI

George Strait appeared in a Superbowl commercial for HEB, which you may have missed if you don’t live in Texas. The minute ad shows Strait about to take off in a space shuttle, however, before take-off he tells the command center to, “Hold the launch, we’re missing supplies,” while his co-pilot says the supplies are “critical.” As a white sedan approaches the launch pad, an HEB deliveryman arrives with a bag of groceries, “Just on time,” says Strait to the delivery driver. After taking the groceries, Strait asks his co-pilots if there are “any requests” as he whips out his guitar to play.
Did you see George Strait’s commercial? If not, watch below