Granger Smith Has Announced Plans To Quit Country Music

April 12, 2023 9:09AM CDT
Getty Images

Granger Smith has announced he will embark on a new chapter in his life, ministry.  He made the announcement to his social media pages saying his upcoming ‘Like a River’ tour, which is named for his 3-year-old son River who died after an accident in 2019, is over; he will say farewell to country music.  He captioned the post, “This message is so difficult to post. The words for this caption are so hard to find. Not because I don’t believe in the truth of them, but because this marks the end of the longest era in my life! Touring…24 years of it. This summer will be my last tour. I am so encouraged and hopeful and excited and joyful about the next chapter, but to a large extent, I have no idea what it will look like. I just want to glorify God the best way that I can. I want to learn and grow and serve my local church and allow my pastors to equip and affirm those next steps. Lord willing, I want to be used to help people find their purpose.”

 

