Granger Smith Reveals ‘The REAL Reason I’m Leaving Music Touring’

August 24, 2023 9:11AM CDT
Granger Smith shared the “REAL” reason he’s leaving tour life with his music after more than two decades.    The country star, who announced earlier this year that he would leave music behind to pursue ministry instead, shared a 37-minute sermon on Twitter on Tuesday evening (August 22).   Smith introduced himself as a husband — to wife Amber Smith, since 2010 — and a father of four. “This is actually a monumental week for me in my career,” Smith said, heading into his final week as a touring musician, closing a chapter after 24 years.   “I want to tell you this morning that I have no regrets about this. I have no second thoughts or doubts. It’s not even bittersweet… There’s no bitterness at all, only gratefulness for this journey…and I’m so thankful for all the years of doing this.”   If you could start on a different career or life path, what would you choose to do?

