Guitarist Bryan Bassett from Foghat

It’s an exclusive interview with guitarist Bryan Bassett, known for his iconic work with bands like Wild Cherry, Molly Hatchet, and Foghat. Join us as we delve into Bryan’s musical journey, touring with Foghat for their incredible 52nd year, and discover the moments that shaped his career. Get ready for Rockin’ 8, where Bryan shares fun insights, and gain valuable music advice for aspiring musicians. Don’t miss this deep dive into Bryan’s love for music and his unforgettable experiences on the road. Find out what sets Foghat’s concerts apart and get a glimpse into Bryan’s remarkable musical legacy. It’s an episode you won’t want to miss!

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.