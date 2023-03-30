Gwen Stefani To Make ‘CMT Awards’ Performance Debut

Gwen Stefani is going to make her CMT Awards performance debut. Stefani has been getting the full country treatment since marrying Oklahoma native and country superstar Blake Shelton, and pretty soon she’ll be adding the CMT Music Awards to her resume. The former No Doubt rocker will be shifting genres for a night at the upcoming Country Music Television (CMT) Music Awards, taking place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 2. This marks Stefani’s official debut performance at the fan-voted award show. Stefani will be taking the stage alongside country songstress Carly Pearce, but she won’t be the only first-timer at the event. Alanis Morissette is also expected to give her first CMT Awards performance while joined by Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of CMT’s Next Women of Country franchise.