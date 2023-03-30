96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Gwen Stefani To Make ‘CMT Awards’ Performance Debut

March 30, 2023 10:29AM CDT
Share
Gwen Stefani To Make ‘CMT Awards’ Performance Debut
Klll Music

Gwen Stefani is going to make her CMT Awards performance debut.   Stefani has been getting the full country treatment since marrying Oklahoma native and country superstar Blake Shelton, and pretty soon she’ll be adding the CMT Music Awards to her resume.    The former No Doubt rocker will be shifting genres for a night at the upcoming Country Music Television (CMT) Music Awards, taking place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 2. This marks Stefani’s official debut performance at the fan-voted award show.   Stefani will be taking the stage alongside country songstress Carly Pearce, but she won’t be the only first-timer at the event. Alanis Morissette is also expected to give her first CMT Awards performance while joined by Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of CMT’s Next Women of Country franchise.

 

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

God Gave Me YouBlake Shelton
6:55pm
If You Go DownKelsea Ballerini
6:52pm
Hard To ForgetSam Hunt
6:49pm
Somebody Like YouKeith Urban
6:23pm
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
6:20pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Help Us Find This Horse
2

Luke Combs Is Becoming a Dad Again
3

Former Jerry Springer & Reality TV Producer Reena Friedman Watts on Why "Better Call Daddy" Is Her Love
4

Kenny Chesney Felt 'Social Anxiety' After Renee Zellweger Split
5

Tim McGraw Opens Up About His Acting Career