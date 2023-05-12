96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Hardy Named Artist-Songwriter of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards

May 12, 2023 9:14AM CDT
Getty Images

The 2023 ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year is Hardy. He picked up his award before the live broadcast on Wednesday.  Hardy’s win was announced on social media; however, he may pick up more trophies as the live show kicks off on Thursday.   Hardy is the most-nominated artist at this year’s awards show, and he’s already a two-time winner.  In another early winner announcement, he and Lainey Wilson won the Visual Media of the Year trophy for the music video for their song “Wait in the Truck.”

 

