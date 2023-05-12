Hardy Named Artist-Songwriter of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards
May 12, 2023 9:14AM CDT
The 2023 ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year is Hardy. He picked up his award before the live broadcast on Wednesday. Hardy’s win was announced on social media; however, he may pick up more trophies as the live show kicks off on Thursday. Hardy is the most-nominated artist at this year’s awards show, and he’s already a two-time winner. In another early winner announcement, he and Lainey Wilson won the Visual Media of the Year trophy for the music video for their song “Wait in the Truck.”
