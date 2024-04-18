HARDY’s dropping a cover of Snoop Dog’s “Gin and Juice”
HARDY is set to drop his cover of hit rapper Snoop Dog‘s “Gin and Juice” on Friday.
The announcement arrived on HARDY’s socials alongside a photo of him with Snoop Dog and Dr. Dre in classic gentlemen’s outfits.
“I’m still in disbelief, but I am so stoked to announce that I recorded my version of this classic record for the short film Gin and Juice with the blessing of @drdre and @snoopdogg themselves. Thankful for the opportunity,” HARDY captioned his Instagram post.
HARDY recently released his star-studded Joe Diffie tribute album, HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE. In February, he dropped a new track, “ROCKSTAR,” and announced a forthcoming as-yet-untitled rock album.
HARDY’s 15-date Quit!! tour kicks off May 30 in Rogers, Arkansas. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to hardyofficial.com.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.