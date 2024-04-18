96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

HARDY’s dropping a cover of Snoop Dog’s “Gin and Juice”

April 18, 2024 3:00PM CDT
ABC

HARDY is set to drop his cover of hit rapper Snoop Dog‘s “Gin and Juice” on Friday.

The announcement arrived on HARDY’s socials alongside a photo of him with Snoop Dog and Dr. Dre in classic gentlemen’s outfits.

“I’m still in disbelief, but I am so stoked to announce that I recorded my version of this classic record for the short film Gin and Juice with the blessing of @drdre and @snoopdogg themselves. Thankful for the opportunity,” HARDY captioned his Instagram post.

HARDY recently released his star-studded Joe Diffie tribute album, HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE. In February, he dropped a new track, “ROCKSTAR,” and announced a forthcoming as-yet-untitled rock album.

HARDY’s 15-date Quit!! tour kicks off May 30 in Rogers, Arkansas. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to hardyofficial.com.

