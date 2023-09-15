96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Hear Kelsea Ballerini’s Viral VMAs 2023 Performance That Left Fans “Speechless”

September 15, 2023 4:51AM CDT
Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini debuted her new song, “Penthouse,” at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12th, which was also her 30th birthday.  Ballerini wore a white dress and sang the track softly. The crowd sang and swayed to her outdoor performance.  The singer did a surprise costume change, revealing a little black dress as she sang, “I kissed someone new last night.”  “Penthouse” is on her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat project, released this year. The EP reveals her divorce diary, written in real-time during Ballerini’s five-year marriage to fellow country singer Morgan Evans.

 

