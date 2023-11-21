Hollywood Exposed: Maureen Ryan’s Exclusive Take in ‘Burn it Down’

Dive deep into Hollywood’s inner workings with Maureen Ryan on Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon. As a seasoned critic and editor with three decades of experience, Maureen discusses her latest book, ‘Burn it Down,’ featuring insights from over 150 interviews across Hollywood.

Uncover the dynamics, challenges, and insider perspectives in the industry. From the Rockin’ 8 to the Back Half and the Big Question, Maureen explores it all, offering a candid look into Hollywood’s highs and lows. Don’t miss this engaging conversation with a Vanity Fair contributing editor. Tune in now for a revealing journey through ‘Burn it Down’ and the untold stories of Tinseltown.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.