‘Homer The Mini Cow’ Makes Teen’s Wish Come True

A miniature cow named Homer helped make a cancer-stricken teen’s wish come true.Homer is a miniature highland cow, standing about three feet high. It’s the favorite animal of Brylee Crutcher, a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.Last week, the local chapter of the Make-A-Wish foundation presented Brylee with her new friend. She named it Homer because ‘he looks like a Homer’.Even better news for Brylee? Her mother says the cancer is in remission.