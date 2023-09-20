96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

‘Homer The Mini Cow’ Makes Teen’s Wish Come True

September 20, 2023 3:53AM CDT
‘Homer The Mini Cow’ Makes Teen’s Wish Come True
A miniature cow named Homer helped make a cancer-stricken teen’s wish come true.Homer is a miniature highland cow, standing about three feet high.  It’s the favorite animal of Brylee Crutcher, a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.Last week, the local chapter of the Make-A-Wish foundation presented Brylee with her new friend.  She named it Homer because ‘he looks like a Homer’.Even better news for Brylee?  Her mother says the cancer is in remission.

 

